BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland officials are working on determining how they will review in-custody death case former chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler oversaw during his tenure.
The state said it would review Dr. Fowler's cases in April just days after her testified that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd.
The state is expected to review all cases from 2003 to 2019 which fall under Fowler’s time.
In a statement Friday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said:
“My office, in consultation with Governor Hogan’s Chief Legal Counsel, has begun working to develop the process and timeline for the audit of in-custody death determinations made by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) during the tenure of Dr. David Fowler. We are committed to overseeing a professional and independent audit that adheres to the highest standards of impartiality and integrity. We will be consulting experts, examining similar audits in other jurisdictions, and doing a preliminary review of OCME data and protocols. Our intent is to appoint a panel of independent subject matter experts to perform the audit, and at the conclusion of the review, to release a public report on its findings.
“As we continue this process, we are also interested in receiving input from communities affected by the focus of the audit or members of the public with interest or expertise in the work of the OCME. We invite anyone who would like to provide comments or materials to send them by June 7, 2021 to the Office of the Attorney General at OCMEaudit@oag.state.md.us, or to 200 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202.”
