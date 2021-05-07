COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland College Park is updating its coronavirus guidelines ahead of the summer session.
Now, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks outside unless they’re in a crowded space. Masks are still required for everyone indoors and on public transportation.READ MORE: Unemployed Workers Rally, Demanding To Know When They Will Get Their Money
Beginning May 22, there also will be relaxed testing expectations for students and staff who are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Fallen Heroes Day Held Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
The university also is encouraging everyone to get their Covid shot as soon as possible, but no later than Aug. 2. That’s because all students, faculty and staff returning to campus this fall must be fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: SEED School Celebrates Seniors With Breakfast