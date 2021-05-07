BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Visit Baltimore and Guinness Brewery unveiled a new logo sculpture at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery on Friday morning in celebration of National Travel and Tourism week.
This was the first of two sculptures to be installed. The second one will be installed at the Inner Harbor later this month.
The sculpture is a symbolic nod to Guinness role as a gateway to the city of Baltimore and encourages brewery visitors to plan their next adventure.
Additionally, the sculpture is also an extension of the organizations larger partnership with Guinness that launched in 2020. The partnership committed funding to Visit Baltimore’s Diversity Apprenticeship Program for the next 5 years.
