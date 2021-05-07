OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A joyous occasion. The good Samaritan and the first responders who saved a baby after a crash along the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland are expected to reunite Friday afternoon.
The Ocean City Fire Department will host the good Samaritan who saved an 18-month-old girl after the serious crash on the Route 90 bridge last weekend. The infant was ejected into the water in her car seat, while the car she was riding in dangled over the side of the bridge.
The man jumped into the water to rescue her.
The baby has since been released from the hospital.
WJZ will be there live when it happens at 3:30 p.m.
