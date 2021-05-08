UPDATE: Anne Arundel County Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Ernest Edgar Bristow after reporting he has been found safe.
JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing elderly man last seen Wednesday in the Jessup area.
Ernest Edgar Bristow, 76, was driving a red 2020 Ford Explorer SUV with a Maryland Tag 5DT8515 at 10 a.m., police said. Police did not indicate where he was driving.
Bristow is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, police said. He also is known as Rusty and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about Bristow's whereabouts to call 410-222-8610 or 911.
AACOPD needs your help locating Mr. Ernest Bristow or “Rusty”. He was last seen on May 5, 2021 about 10 a.m. in the Jessup area. Rusty was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes driving his 2020 Ford Explorer MD tag 5DT8515. Call 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/2LLnlTmAIH
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 8, 2021