By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPDATE: Anne Arundel County Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Ernest Edgar Bristow after reporting he has been found safe.

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man last seen Wednesday in the Jessup area.

Ernest Edgar Bristow, 76, was driving a red 2020 Ford Explorer SUV with a Maryland Tag 5DT8515 at 10 a.m., police said. Police did not indicate where he was driving.

Bristow is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, police said. He also is known as Rusty and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bristow’s whereabouts to call 410-222-8610 or 911.

