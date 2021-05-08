WOODLAWN, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police and Fire were called to the 7300 block of Maury Road in Woodlawn around 6:40am for a report of an active shooter and fire.

When police arrived on scene they encountered an armed suspect who was then neutralized by police in what they are calling a police involved shooting.

According to Baltimore County Police a total of 3 people were killed in the incident including the suspected shooter.

Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident and their condition is not known at this time.

There are also two people currently unaccounted for from the incident and police have not been able to access the area due to a gas fed fire at the scene.

Fire officials say the fire continues to burn but is not in danger of spreading. The fire is impacting at least 3 properties in the area and part of the structures involved did collapse, possibly causing the gas leak.

Fire officials say three victims were found outside of the homes and were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

It is believed the 2 alarm fire started in the home where the shooting took place but investigation into the shooting and fire is still ongoing.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

