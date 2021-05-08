COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Positivity Rate Declines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A heartbroken family is searching for answers.

Loved ones of Lakisha Furnanders gathered in Baltimore Saturday night to honor the young mom of three and to raise awareness of her case.

Furnanders, 33, was struck by a car and killed while walking on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville Monday night.

She died at the scene. Police said the driver never stopped.

Her family is hoping someone will come forward to help them get justice and some closure.

If you recognize the vehicle in the surveillance video, or have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call Baltimore County Police.

