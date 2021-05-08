KENT ISLAND, MD (WJZ)– The Maryland Transportation Authority says there is a 4 mile backup along Eastbound Route 50 near the Bay Bridge as a result of police activity.
Few details are know about the incident that started overnight along Route 50 on Kent Island but the backups have been impacting traffic all morning.
MDTA officials say they have been able to reopen the Westbound lanes and one Eastbound Lane in the area and are urging beach bound traffic to follow the detour at exit 37 to return to Eastbound US 50.
Motorist can also call 1-877-BAYSPAN for more updates as they become available.
UPDATE: At 12:00p.m. MDTA police say they have taken the suspect involved in this incident into custody.
