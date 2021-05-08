ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group met in Annapolis Saturday to show support for a new voting rights initiative, part of a national event.
Things started with a motorcade, and people decorated their cars to show support.
The goal is to eliminate election corruption by adding protection laws and addressing campaign finance ethics, which they say are fundamental to a healthy democracy.
The act was approved along party lines, but it faces stiff opposition from Republicans. Opponents worry the bill takes too much power from the states and may not go far enough to prevent voter fraud.