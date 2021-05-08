UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man is facing a trial in an alleged mortgage theft scheme Monday in Prince George’s County Court, according to a statement from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
William Wayland is charged with theft, illegally practicing law and related charges. Prosecutors have accused him of acting as an attorney and promising mortgage-related services in exchange for money.
The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. in courtroom M2408. It is expected to be a bench trial, meaning a judge will determine the verdict, instead of a jury.