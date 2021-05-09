FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Virginia man was killed Sunday in a two-car head-on crash in Frederick, Maryland State Police said.
Dwayne Teal, 49, of Manassas, Va., was driving a Nissan Altima south on Route 15 at the first-mile marker when he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Camry head-on about 3:30 p.m., police said.
The Camry's driver, Agustin Arellano-Ayon, 42, of Chantilly, Va., died at the scene, police said. Three passengers in the Camry were taken to hospitals.
Teal was the only occupant in his car, police said. Police did not say if he was injured.
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, police said.
Police said the investigation is continuing and ask anyone with information to call 301-600-4150.