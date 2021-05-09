COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Positivity Rate Declines
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPurple Playbook
    12:00 PMIt's Academic Havre de Grace, Dulaney, Baltimore City
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Catherine Pugh, Healthy Holly book scandal, WJZ investigator

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Pugh — a fall from grace took her from Baltimore’s mayor to federal inmate.

But putting away a prominent politician isn’t easy, especially when they have something to hide.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 8 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline

WJZ Mike Hellgren spoke to the people who helped build the case.

“Was there surprise about the brazenness of this?” Hellgren asks.

READ MORE: Witnesses Say Suspect Started Fire To Lure People Out Before Woodlawn Shooting, Police Investigation Continues

“She was ordering books she wasn’t printing,” said one of the the investigators. “And then she was double selling them. Yeah, that’s brazen!”

Inside the case against Pugh. Watch it on Monday on WJZ at 11 p.m.

 

MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Posthumously Pardons 1885 Teen Lynching Victim Howard Cooper, 34 Others In Maryland

 