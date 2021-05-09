COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Positivity Rate Declines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 434 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths Sunday morning as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.

Over 5.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.3 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations dropped by 47 on Sunday, now at 822 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 216 are in intensive care and 606 are in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there are 453,125 total confirmed cases and 8,660 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down Sunday to 3.31%

There are 2,331,114 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,210,104 doses so far. Of those, 2,878,990 are first doses with 14,851 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,128,756 are second doses, 32,566 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 202,358 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2371 in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,895 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,118 (590) 14*
Baltimore City 51,919 (1040) 23*
Baltimore County 64,532 (1461) 36*
Calvert 4,179 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,284 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,279 (232) 5*
Cecil 6,165 (130) 2*
Charles 10,661 (190) 2*
Dorchester 2,750 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,569 (312) 9*
Garrett 2,000 (62) 1*
Harford 16,283 (269) 5*
Howard 19,026 (227) 6*
Kent 1,330 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,233 (1482) 46*
Prince George’s 83,872 (1449) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,959 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,919 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,554 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,109 (37) 0*
Washington 14,359 (273) 3*
Wicomico 7,529 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,601 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (50) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,172 (3) 0*
10-19 46,427 (6) 1*
20-29 83,162 (41) 1*
30-39 77,604 (93) 6*
40-49 67,642 (248) 5*
50-59 67,610 (720) 28*
60-69 45,029 (1,444) 18*
70-79 24,742 (2,199) 40*
80+ 15,737 (3,904) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 236,924 (4,176) 92*
Male 216,201 (4,484) 99*
Unknown 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 139,486 (3,065) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,957 (298) 8*
White (NH) 159,930 (4,378) 98*
Hispanic 68,653 (786) 15*
Other (NH) 21,162 (85) 0*
Data not available 52937 (48) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

