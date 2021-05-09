ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 434 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths Sunday morning as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Over 5.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.3 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations dropped by 47 on Sunday, now at 822 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 216 are in intensive care and 606 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 453,125 total confirmed cases and 8,660 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down Sunday to 3.31%
There are 2,331,114 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,210,104 doses so far. Of those, 2,878,990 are first doses with 14,851 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,128,756 are second doses, 32,566 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,895
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,118
|(590)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,919
|(1040)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|64,532
|(1461)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,179
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,284
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,279
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,165
|(130)
|2*
|Charles
|10,661
|(190)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,750
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,569
|(312)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,000
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,283
|(269)
|5*
|Howard
|19,026
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,330
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,233
|(1482)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,872
|(1449)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,959
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,919
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,554
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,109
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,359
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,529
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,601
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,172
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,427
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,162
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,604
|(93)
|6*
|40-49
|67,642
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,610
|(720)
|28*
|60-69
|45,029
|(1,444)
|18*
|70-79
|24,742
|(2,199)
|40*
|80+
|15,737
|(3,904)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|236,924
|(4,176)
|92*
|Male
|216,201
|(4,484)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|139,486
|(3,065)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,957
|(298)
|8*
|White (NH)
|159,930
|(4,378)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,653
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,162
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52937
|(48)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.