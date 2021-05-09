LOUISVILLE, KY (AP)– Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Bob Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.

The victory currently still stands but is in jeopardy after the winning horse was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in a post-race sample.

That’s double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.

Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the drug findings were upheld.

On Sunday, Baffert was adamant that Medina Spirit was not given betamethasone. He planned to submit hair, blood and DNA samples as part of the process, and stressed that his operation has been careful in following protocols.

But as Baffert insisted that horse racing can do better preventing doping, he also acknowledged the spotlight he’s under from the latest episode.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” he said. “I know everybody is not out to get me, but there’s definitely something wrong. Why is it happening? You know, there’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.”

Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby on May 1 by a half-length over Mandaloun, giving Baffert his record-setting seventh victory in the race that starts the Triple Crown season. Medina Spirit is still expected to race in the Preakness, the Triple Crown’s second jewel, on Saturday.

Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)