WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have released the identities of the three people Everton Brown allegedly shot and killed Saturday, as well as more details about the course of events.

A preliminary investigation indicates Brown, 56, forced his way into a neighboring house in the 7500 block of Maury Road where he stabbed and shot Ismael Quintanilla, 41, police said. As Sara Alacote, 37, ran from the home in an attempt to escape, Brown chased her outside, shooting her several times, police said.

When two neighbors emerged from their home, Brown shot both of them, police said. Sagar Ghimire, 24, was killed. The other victim is recovering from his injuries.

At some point during the course of events, Brown also set fire to his own residence, police said. Investigators later found several homemade destructive explosive devices in one of Brown’s two vehicles.

The first officer on the scene around 6:40 a.m. encountered Brown in the parking lot of the townhome community and told him to drop his handgun several times. When Brown refused, the officer shot at Brown, police said.

Eventually, four officers fired at Brown until they were able to arrest him. The handgun Brown used was registered to him, and officers also found a large knife on the hood of one of his vehicles, police said.

Brown was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The officers involved are on routine administrative duty. Police said the investigation is continuing.