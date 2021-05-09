COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Positivity Rate Declines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 46-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday morning in western Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds about 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bentalou Street.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

