BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 46-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday morning in western Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds about 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bentalou Street.READ MORE: Derby Winner Medina Spirit Still Expected At Preakness After Failed Drug Test
The man was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.READ MORE: Catherine Pugh: Inside The Case
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 8 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline