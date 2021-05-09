LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Bonding time has grown into a business, and now these treats are sweeter than anyone anticipated as proceeds from their sales go towards helping people still struggling from the pandemic. Meet the founders of Bro Bombz.

You all remember hot cocoa bombs, right?

Well, now this mother-son business is sprinkling sugar into a variety of sweet treats. Melissa and Jacob Cohen have been cooking – or is it, baking – up some ideas during the pandemic.

“We’ve decided to do cookie kits, kind of a DIY sugar cookie kit where families can come together, seeing as they’re home more. And we also did chocolate-covered Oreos for Teacher Appreciation Week,” Melissa Cohen said.

“Delicious,” Jacob said.

“You like being the personal taster,” the man filming him asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

But they don’t just bake for themselves. It was Jacob’s idea to donate proceeds of their sales to the Maryland Food Bank.

“It’s been about $1,000 we have been able to donate to the Maryland Food Bank,” Melissa Cohen said.

She said her son’s giving heart touched hers. Now they’re sending their love in bite-sized treats to homes across the region.

“He surprises me every day, challenges me every day and makes me a better person and a better mother,” Melissa Cohen said.

“Being able to know that I’m helping other people,” Jacob said when asked to describe his favorite part of the business.

This mother-son duo uses the slogan ‘Candy for a Cause.” To check out their products and help them raise money for the Maryland Food Bank, email brobombz@gmail.com or visit Bro Bombs on Facebook.