SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral for a fallen Delmar Police Officer is Monday. Cpl. Keith Heacook will be laid to rest in his hometown in Delaware.
Hundreds of police officers from Maryland, Delaware and other states, as well as community members whom Heacook served for more than 20 years are expected to attend.
“He’s a devoted father, husband, son,” said Ron Snyder, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police.
Streets around Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury will be closed by 4 a.m. in preparation of the hundreds expected to attend.
“Whenever this happens, whether it be a police officer in this case, a firefighter or trooper, the community rallies together and wants to make sure that we do all we can to ensure that everyone pays the proper respects to a fallen hero like this,” Snyder said.
Heacook was responding to a 911 call in Delmar when he was allegedly assaulted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, police said. Wilkerson also allegedly attacked an elderly couple in the home, police said.
Heacook was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died April 29.
Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Earlier this month, officers from around the state and beyond escorted Heacook from Baltimore back to his home in Delaware to say goodbye to an officer whose service spanned 22 years and whose sacrifice won’t be forgotten.
“Our community, my department, his family, we all mourn,” Barkley said.
There will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, followed by a funeral service about 12:20 p.m. at the church, 217 Beaglin Park Dr.
Several people have rallied to raise money in Heacook’s honor. Country musician Jimmie Allen will hold a concert for his family Monday.
Maryland State Police already have raised $20,000 for Heacook's 12-year-old son.