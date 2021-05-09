BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore grand jury last week indicted Steven Melton for allegedly shooting and killing Dominic Carr on April 5, according to a statement from Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
Melton has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm by a felon. If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of life plus 35 years.
Just after 2 p.m. April 5, Baltimore Police responded to an apartment in the 2800 block of Edgecombe Circle to investigate a shooting and found Dominic Carr suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a stairwell. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Detectives recovered nine 40-mm casings, eight fragments or projectiles and one loaded 9-mm handgun at the scene.
Video surveillance showed Melton leaving a different apartment building and entering the one where the shooting took place at 12:33 p.m. that day, according to the statement. The same video shows Melton leaving Carr’s apartment building just before 2 p.m. and after he was killed, Mosby’s office said.
Police also found that Melton pulled a handgun during a fight with Carr on March 14, Mosby’s office said. He was identified as a suspect from a photographic array.
"Brazen acts of violence against any member of our community are intolerable, and my office will continue to fight relentlessly on behalf of Mr. Dominic Carr and all victims in our pursuit of justice to hold those responsible accountable," Mosby said.