ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that Ellume, an Australia-based biotech diagnostic company, will establish its first U.S.-based manufacturing operation in Frederick County.

Ellume, based in East Brisbane in Queensland, said this operation will create more than 1,500 new jobs for Marylanders by the end of 2022.

“Maryland is a great place to do business, and we are pleased that Ellume has chosen Maryland for this significant expansion that will create more than 1,500 new life sciences jobs in our state,” said Governor Hogan. “I am grateful that the partnerships and connections we created during our 2019 mission to Australia have resulted in bringing this world-class company to Maryland.”

The company will lease about 200,000 square feet in two new buildings to accommodate the demand for its diagnostic products targeting infectious diseases. Back in February, the company signed a $231.8 million agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate domestic production of its at-home COVID-19 test.

“We are thrilled to have attracted a global leader like Ellume, which is at the forefront of diagnostic testing for a host of infectious diseases, including coronavirus,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. “Being in Maryland will not only bring the company closer to their existing key federal partners, but will also provide access to our highly-educated workforce, research labs and critical mass of resources that make our state an ideal place for a life sciences company to succeed.”

The project is a result of strengthening ties between Australia and Maryland, which were reinforced by Governor Hogan’s infrastructure and trade mission to Australia in September 2019. During his visit, he toured Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne, visited various infrastructure projects, and met with Australian officials and businesses.

“This is great news for Frederick County. Ellume is on the cutting edge, making products that will help the world to overcome this health pandemic,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. “We are excited to welcome Ellume to our thriving life science and biopharma family. Frederick County has delivered on our fast-track permitting process to accelerate this project so production can begin in the second half of 2021. Frederick County is a great place to do business.”

To assist with costs related to the development project, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working with the company on a conditional loan through Advantage Maryland. Frederick County approved the project for Turbo Fast Track Permitting to meet the company’s timeline and the project is eligible for county tax credits over the next 6 years. Additionally, Ellume is eligible for for local workforce services.

“We look forward to building the foundation for Ellume’s long-term vision in the U.S. and recruiting the highly skilled talent in Maryland’s Biotech Corridor needed to fuel our flagship U.S. facility,” said Jeff Boyle, Ph.D., Ellume U.S. president. “Frederick is the ideal location for Ellume as we continue to work closely with the U.S. government in delivering COVID-19 tests to communities across the country. The facility will serve as a foundation for Ellume to support the domestic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and better prepare the U.S. for future public health crises.”

For more information, you can visit Ellume’s website at www.ellumehealth.com.