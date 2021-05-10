COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Missing woman, Pikesville, Woman Found

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police need your help to identify a woman found in Pikeville Monday morning.

Baltimore County Police said the woman has a cognitive impairment and does not speak English.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Funeral For Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Underway

The woman was found walking on Judy Lane and Templecliff Road around 11 a.m.

If you know who she is, call police at 410-887-1279

READ MORE: Novavax Announces Early Results Of Combination Flu, COVID-19 Vaccine

CBS Baltimore Staff