PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police need your help to identify a woman found in Pikeville Monday morning.
Baltimore County Police said the woman has a cognitive impairment and does not speak English.
The woman was found walking on Judy Lane and Templecliff Road around 11 a.m.
If you know who she is, call police at 410-887-1279
