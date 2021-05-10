BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Pugh — a fall from grace took her from Baltimore’s mayor to federal inmate.
But putting away a prominent politician isn’t easy, especially when they have something to hide.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 2.3M Fully Vaccinated As Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Fall
WJZ Mike Hellgren spoke to the people who helped build the case.
“Was there surprise about the brazenness of this?” Hellgren asks.READ MORE: Funeral For Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Will Be Held Monday
“She was ordering books she wasn’t printing,” said one of the the investigators. “And then she was double selling them. Yeah, that’s brazen!”
Inside the case against Pugh. Watch it on Monday on WJZ at 11 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Both Legs In West Baltimore Sunday Night