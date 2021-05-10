COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Pugh — a fall from grace took her from Baltimore’s mayor to federal inmate.

But putting away a prominent politician isn’t easy, especially when they have something to hide.

WJZ Mike Hellgren spoke to the people who helped build the case.

“Was there surprise about the brazenness of this?” Hellgren asks.

“She was ordering books she wasn’t printing,” said one of the the investigators. “And then she was double selling them. Yeah, that’s brazen!”

Inside the case against Pugh. Watch it on Monday on WJZ at 11 p.m.

 

