COVID-19 IN MDCoronavirus Numbers Continue To Decline In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Laurel, Local TV, Shooting

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on scene of a shooting in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County.

Reports indicate there could be multiple victims in the 200 block of Federalsburg South.

READ MORE: Inside The Case: How Federal Agents Built Their Investigation Into Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' Book Scandal

It is an active scene, but Anne Arundel County Police say there is no threat to the community.

CBS Baltimore Staff