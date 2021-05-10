LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on scene of a shooting in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County.
Reports indicate there could be multiple victims in the 200 block of Federalsburg South.
It is an active scene, but Anne Arundel County Police say there is no threat to the community.
AACOPD responding to #shooting in the 200 block of Federalsburg South In Laurel. Active scene and there is no threat to the community. More information will be provided when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 11, 2021
Anne Arundel Co. Police responding to a shooting on Federalsburg South in Laurel. Active scene and no threat to the community. More information is to come. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Nv5RS97U1X
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) May 11, 2021