By Rachel Menitoff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Laurel, Local TV, Shooting

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A child is hospitalized and three people are dead after a reported domestic-related shooting in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County. Police officials believe the suspect is one of the deceased.

Anne Arundel County Police were called out to the 200 block of Federalsburg South for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday

When officers arrived they found three people dead at the scene.

Identities were not yet released as the investigation continues into the incident.

Rachel Menitoff