BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in both of his legs on Sunday night in West Baltimore.
Officers responded to a call for a reported shooting in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street just after 11 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim said he was walking on McCulloh Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside him. The suspect then exited the vehicle from the passenger side and opened fire.
Detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
So far this year, there have been 111 homicides and 222 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore.