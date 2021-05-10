BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “More coffee, more life” is just the beginning of the unique experience for patrons at Hotel Revival.

With an emphasis on local, it’s given to you in every mug. Bubbling with pride, Black Acres Roastery is the latest partner handing guests a coffee experience that very few in the country have seen, which is In-Room Pour Over Coffee, a rising trend in the industry.

Travis Bell leads the way for Black Acres Roastery.

“Here in Baltimore, we want that to be something that’s easily accessible for everyone no matter where you live in the city,” said Bell.

“SEYA” is their signature blend. The bag design is the family tree, followed by the multi-colored flag representing unity, strength and culture. It’s named after the Southeastern Youth Association on Eastern Avenue. Every cup tells a story with blends from Brazil and Ethiopia. Black Acres Roastery started on the 3rd floor of SEYA in 2017. For now, it’s subletting space out of Mobtown Brewery in Canton before their own unique home is open one day.

“There’s so much creativity that goes into coffee,” Bell said. “There are so many moving parts in the supply chain, you really get to make connections from the ground all the way to the cup.”

Jason Bass is the Director of Culture & Impact at Hotel Revival.

“It’s not just an experience for the black population in Baltimore,” Bass said while standing in the lower level of Revival. “It’s for everyone who comes here so that they can have an experience that’s been created by a black coffee roaster.”

The focus is on small businesses and quality. The Dashery cafe inside the hotel is home to it replacing Square Meal, the full-service restaurant that was there before. Other local partnerships include crust by Mack and Wight Tea.

With Black Acres Roastery added to the mix, this is a brew you’ll want to catch while it’s hot or cold. Don’t be surprised if you see Black Acres Roastery in a store near you. They plan to be in at least 50 stores across the East Coast including Trader Joe’s by the end of June.