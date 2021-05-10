WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) –– Baltimore County Police continue their investigation into an explosion and shooting in Woodlawn Saturday.

Police are looking into the background of 56-year-old Everton Brown, the suspect that shot and killed three of his neighbors and injured another before police shot and killed him.

A preliminary investigation indicates Brown, 56, forced his way into a neighboring house in the 7500 block of Maury Road where he stabbed and shot Ismael Quintanilla, 41, police said. As Sara Alacote, 37, ran from the home in an attempt to escape, Brown chased her outside, shooting her several times and killing her, police said.

When two neighbors emerged from their home, Brown shot both of them, police said. Sagar Ghimire, 24, was killed. The other victim is recovering from his injuries.

During a press conference Monday, police said they are looking into the suspect’s past and how this all unfolded. Only rubble and debris are left where Brown’s home once stood. He had some explosive devices in his vehicle.

Neighbors say they’ve complained about him for years but no action was taken.

Vogel Hill told WJZ, Brown was paranoid and delusional and becoming increasingly unhinged, believing his neighbors were spying on him.

“He would go zero to 100 real quick,” he said.

Hill’s Ring camera captured video of the gunfire, screaming and a panic neighbor running.

“It’s not like we’ve been having been saying no, we’ve been saying for 20 years 20 years and nothing done,” Hill said.

Police said that Brown had two legally-registered weapons. One was confiscated by authorities a few years back, but he’s still did have one with Hhm. They are looking into any encounters and calls they had regarding Mr. Brown.

