By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching a suspect in the robbery of a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Driver around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

A man entered the store and handed the clerk a note announcing a robbery. The man motioned that he was armed.

The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled.

He was 6-foot-3 and was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

