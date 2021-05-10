GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching a suspect in the robbery of a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Driver around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
A man entered the store and handed the clerk a note announcing a robbery. The man motioned that he was armed.
The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled.
He was 6-foot-3 and was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.