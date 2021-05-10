SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral for a fallen Delmar Police officer is Monday. Cpl. Keith Heacook will be laid to rest Salisbury.

Hundreds of police officers from Maryland, Delaware and other states, as well as community members whom Heacook served for more than 20 years are expected to attend.

“He’s a devoted father, husband, son,” said Ron Snyder, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police.

Streets around Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury will be closed by 4 a.m. in preparation of the hundreds expected to attend.

“Whenever this happens, whether it be a police officer in this case, a firefighter or trooper, the community rallies together and wants to make sure that we do all we can to ensure that everyone pays the proper respects to a fallen hero like this,” Snyder said.

Heacook was responding to a 911 call in Delmar when he was allegedly assaulted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, police said. Wilkerson also allegedly attacked an elderly couple in the home, police said.

Heacook was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died April 29.

Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder and assault.