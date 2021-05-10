COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Positivity Rate Declines
POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WJZ)– State police are investigating a fatal accident in Frederick County.

It happened on Route 15 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday near Point of Rocks.

Police say a Nissan Altima driven by Dwayne Teal of Manassas, VA was driving southbound, when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, Agustin Arellano-Ayon of Chantilly, VA, was declared dead at the scene.

Two others were flown to Shock Trauma.

Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.

