POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WJZ)– State police are investigating a fatal accident in Frederick County.
It happened on Route 15 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday near Point of Rocks.
Police say a Nissan Altima driven by Dwayne Teal of Manassas, VA was driving southbound, when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry, Agustin Arellano-Ayon of Chantilly, VA, was declared dead at the scene.
Two others were flown to Shock Trauma.
Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.