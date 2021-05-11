WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car in Woodlawn Sunday morning.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting of the teen in the 8500 block of Liberty Road.READ MORE: Anti-Fungal Meds Given To Derby Winner Medina Spirit Had Betamethasone, Bob Baffert Says
Police were called to the scene for a two-vehicle collision near Old Court Road. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, he is expected to survive.
According to police, teen was shot was while he was a passenger inside a 2006 Dodge Charger. The driver of the Dodge accelerated into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Fusion.
The drivers of the Dodge and Ford weren’t injured.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shoots Couple, Young Child In Domestic-Related Incident
While this case remains under investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted attack.
Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Reward Offered
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Below 3%, 5.3M Vaccine Doses Administered
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP