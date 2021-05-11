BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after three women and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds in West Baltimore on Monday.
Officers responded to a call for a reported shooting around 1:05 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lexington Street. Once on the scene, officials found a 26-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Moments later, a 28-year-old woman and another woman, whose age is still unknown at this time, walked into separate area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old was also found in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say this investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Officials say this investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
