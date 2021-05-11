GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police charged a man in the rape of a woman in a Glen Burnie parking lot last month.

Aaron Anthony Cepeda, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, first- and second-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, armed robbery or robbery and perverted practice.

On Monday, officers of the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team located the suspect vehicle. They looked out for Cepeda and when he exited his apartment, he was taken into custody.

Multiple search warrants were executed on his sedan and home. Several items recovered were linked to the sexual assault and robbery.

A woman reported she was raped and robbed by an armed man who posed as a driver on April 28.

The woman told officers that she arranged for a ride from the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum. Then man picked her up then drove her Ritchie Highway. He then reportedly drove her around the parking lot to a set of dumpsters. That’s when he allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, threatening her with a knife. Personal belongings were also taken.

A eyewitness saw what was happening and went to a nearby hotel to call 911.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle and she ran to a nearby hotel lobby seeking help.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now