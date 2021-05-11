BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials announced Tuesday that the July 4 fireworks at the Inner Harbor have been canceled for the second year in a row.
This comes following the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Art's decision to cancel the annual summer tradition of Artscape. However, Donna Drew Sawyer, BOPA's chief executive director, said fireworks could return to the Inner Harbor for New Year's Eve celebrations.
"We have been in close communication with the city, and unfortunately, there will not be July 4th fireworks," Sawyer said. "But we are hoping that we will have fireworks that will welcome in the New Year."
"The city has decided not to put us all at risk," Sawyer said. "The one thing we wouldn't want to be is a super-spreader event. But, we'll figure out a way to bring that excitement back."
BOPA looks forward to resuming traditions during the summer of 2022. Please check the BOPA website for updates.