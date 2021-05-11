ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide positivity rate is below 3% for the first time since October 2020.
State officials report 399 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 8 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Over 5.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with nearly 2.4 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations went up by one case, now at 799 people hospitalized for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, there are 453,800 total confirmed cases and 8,678 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.88%. It’s the lowest it’s been since October 2020.
There are 2,395,628 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,300,229 doses so far. Of those, 2,904,601 are first doses with 10,499 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,189,635 are second doses, 31,967 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,898
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,148
|(590)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,579
|(1,461)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|51,969
|(1,040)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,180
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,288
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,285
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,167
|(130)
|2*
|Charles
|10,669
|(190)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,758
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,573
|(312)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,001
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,292
|(269)
|5*
|Howard
|19,033
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,330
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,257
|(1,483)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,912
|(1,449)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,959
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,928
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,560
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,113
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,368
|(273)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,532
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,602
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(59)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,196
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,464
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,213
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,660
|(94)
|6*
|40-49
|67,671
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,647
|(723)
|28*
|60-69
|45,056
|(1,447)
|18*
|70-79
|24,753
|(2,201)
|40*
|80+
|15,741
|(3,905)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|237,084
|(4,181)
|92*
|Male
|216,317
|(4,489)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|139,620
|(3,065)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,963
|(298)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,020
|(4,379)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,684
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,173
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,941
|(57)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.