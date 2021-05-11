COVID-19 IN MD5.3M Vaccine Doses Distributed In The State, Nearly 2.4M Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide positivity rate is below 3% for the first time since October 2020.

State officials report 399 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 8 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.

READ MORE: Anti-Fungal Meds Given To Derby Winner Medina Spirit Had Betamethasone, Bob Baffert Says

Over 5.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with nearly 2.4 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations went up by one case, now at 799 people hospitalized for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, there are 453,800 total confirmed cases and 8,678 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.88%. It’s the lowest it’s been since October 2020.

There are 2,395,628 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,300,229 doses so far. Of those, 2,904,601 are first doses with 10,499 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,189,635 are second doses, 31,967 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Man Fatally Shoots Couple, Young Child In Domestic-Related Incident
A total of 205,993 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,146 in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,898 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,148 (590) 14*
Baltimore 64,579 (1,461) 36*
Baltimore City 51,969 (1,040) 23*
Calvert 4,180 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,288 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,285 (232) 5*
Cecil 6,167 (130) 2*
Charles 10,669 (190) 2*
Dorchester 2,758 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,573 (312) 9*
Garrett 2,001 (62) 1*
Harford 16,292 (269) 5*
Howard 19,033 (227) 6*
Kent 1,330 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,257 (1,483) 46*
Prince George’s 83,912 (1,449) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,959 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,928 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,560 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,113 (37) 0*
Washington 14,368 (273) 3*
Wicomico 7,532 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,602 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (59) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,196 (3) 0*
10-19 46,464 (6) 1*
20-29 83,213 (41) 1*
30-39 77,660 (94) 6*
40-49 67,671 (248) 5*
50-59 67,647 (723) 28*
60-69 45,056 (1,447) 18*
70-79 24,753 (2,201) 40*
80+ 15,741 (3,905) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 237,084 (4,181) 92*
Male 216,317 (4,489) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 139,620 (3,065) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,963 (298) 8*
White (NH) 160,020 (4,379) 98*
Hispanic 68,684 (786) 15*
Other (NH) 21,173 (85) 0*
Data not available 52,941 (57) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff