BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Why choose one layer of protection when you can have two? That’s the feeling at Hamilton Elementary/Middle School as students resume in-person learning.

Local mom, Cheryl Fowler, said her daughter has not headed back to the classroom yet, but when she does, she wants her to have what she needs to feel safe. The family donated 100 face shields to make sure the school had enough for all students and staff.

“You have the double-layer protection. You can see, it gives you more comfort and if you ever need to take a little break you can take a break and still feel protected,” said Fowler.

Hamilton Principal, Natasha Pouncey, said North Ave District Office has supplied the school with masks and shields but you can never have enough material. Especially, when you are at the mercy of young kids who might break or lose them.

“Not only does it help me out as a principal but just to know that somebody else has your back, that we’re not in this by ourselves,” said Pouncey.

Fowler said she wanted to get involved for personal reasons as well. “It was a sense of helping me feel better because things are just so crazy right now,” she said. Adding that there is no end in sight so they might as well start fundraising for the students.

Teachers like Victoria Proctor said she thinks the face shield/mask combo helps kids stay focused on learning. “They’ll know that they’re not just relying on one layer of protection they now have added layers of security,” she said.

Fowler said she hopes to gain traction and raise enough money to buy supplies for any school that might need them. “I’m hoping it will take off we will get enough donations that we can make sure every school has what they need,” she said.

You can donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hamilton-elem-middle-school-face-shield-fundraiser.