BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland officials issued statements regarding the cyberattack that caused The Colonial Pipeline Company to shut down operations on Tuesday.

“As our region manages the impact of the gas pipeline hack, the Comptroller of Maryland’s Field Enforcement Bureau is already working to assist our state’s suppliers by offering waivers and temporary permits to allow for easier distribution of fuel to merchants and consumers,” read a statement on the Comptroller of Maryland’s Facebook page.

“Maryland is fortunate to have an outstanding Port of Baltimore already receiving product by water transportation. Working together with the Port Administration and our petroleum distributors, we are ready to assist in providing critical gas supplies that keep our economy moving forward,” the statement read.

Gov. Larry Hogan also said he’s monitoring the pipeline situation.

“At today’s Cabinet meeting, the state’s energy and emergency planning teams provided an update regarding the temporary disruption to the Colonial Pipeline,” Hogan tweeted on Tuesday. “Since Saturday morning, when we activated a statewide response, Maryland has been closely coordinating with the federal administration and local jurisdictions.”

“While the operators of the pipeline currently anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we are prepared for all contingencies,” Hogan tweeted. “We will keep Marylanders informed of any significant impacts on our fuel supply. For now, drivers should proceed as normal.”

The Colonial Pipeline Company said in a statement to CBS News, they learned on Friday that they were victims of a cybersecurity attack and proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, temporarily halting all pipeline operations and the affected IT systems.

According to the company, the pipeline carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the northeast and delivers roughly 45 percent of fuel used on the East Coast. However, experts said that gas prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline goes back to normal over the next few days.

The cyberextortion was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, the FBI said Monday.