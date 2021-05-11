ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 66-year-old critically missing man in Essex.
Wallace Bonaparte, Jr. was last seen on May 10 around 3 p.m. on High Seas Court.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with silver stars, blue pants, white shoes with red and blue stripes.
If you see him, call 911.
#Missing: 66 yr-old Wallace Bonaparte Jr. 5'6, 120lbs, ls 5/10/21 at 3pm on High Seas Ct in Essex. He is wearing a blk leather jacket w/silver stars, blue pants, white shoes w/red & blue stripes. #CriticalMissing if seen please call 911 or 410-887-0220. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/sfWSD6X2LK
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 11, 2021