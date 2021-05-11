COVID-19 IN MD5.3M Vaccine Doses Distributed In The State, Nearly 2.4M Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Essex, Missing Man, Missing person

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 66-year-old critically missing man in Essex.

Wallace Bonaparte, Jr. was last seen on May 10 around 3 p.m. on High Seas Court.

READ MORE: Anti-Fungal Meds Given To Derby Winner Medina Spirit Had Betamethasone, Bob Baffert Says

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with silver stars, blue pants, white shoes with red and blue stripes.

If you see him, call 911.

READ MORE: Man Fatally Shoots Couple, Young Child In Domestic-Related Incident

CBS Baltimore Staff