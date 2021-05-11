COVID-19 IN MD5.3M Vaccine Doses Distributed In The State, Nearly 2.4M Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing teen in Essex.

Victoria Carrion, 13, was last seen Tuesday morning on Punjab Circle wearing a white T-shirt with a flag on the front and black leggings.

She’s known to frequent businesses in the area.

Victoria is 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds.

If you see her, call police

