ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing teen in Essex.
Victoria Carrion, 13, was last seen Tuesday morning on Punjab Circle wearing a white T-shirt with a flag on the front and black leggings.
She’s known to frequent businesses in the area.
She's known to frequent businesses in the area.

Victoria is 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds.
If you see her, call police
