BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement on Tuesday after a state prosecutor opened an investigation related to an employee in their office.
“Today we learned that the Office of the State Prosecutor has opened an investigation related to an employee of the State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Zy Richardson, Communications Director. “We are fully cooperating with the Office of the State Prosecutor. This is an open and pending investigation and we cannot comment any further.”
They did not release details regarding the scope of the investigation, however it is not linked to City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.