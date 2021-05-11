BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System was awarded a state grant of nearly $3 million to expand COVID-19 mobile vaccinations opportunities for the most vulnerable populations.
The $2,954,595 COVID-19 Community Vaccination Funding Program grant was awarded to UMMS by Maryland's Health Services Cost Review Commission. It will allow the system to expand its program by nearly 53,000 additional vaccination clinincs targeting 34 zip codes across Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Prince Georges and Queen Anne's counties.
"Vaccines are the path out of the pandemic, and for the most vulnerable, underserved and hard to reach individuals who can't come to us, we are going to them," said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS.
The system's mobile vaccination program that began last month and teams have been going to various communities providing vaccines to nearly 80 clinics inculding churches, schools, and senior living facilities.
UMMS has administered more than 560,000 COVID first, second and single (J&J) dose vaccines so far, the most of any hospital System in the state.