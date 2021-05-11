WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials say they will thoroughly investigate their previous interactions with a gunman who set his home ablaze before opening fire on neighbors early Saturday morning in Woodlawn. Neighbors told WJZ after the incident that they had been complaining about him for years.

Officials said that they suspect, 56-year-old Evarton Brown, had many interactions with several agencies over 30 years. They are looking into these interactions, but that their investigation could take time.

“Our investigators have been working around the clock, since this incident, to piece together the pieces, and the complexities of an incident that occurred in which an individual murdered three people and wounded another, one who is thankfully recovering,” said Chief Melissa Hyatt Tuesday. “There’s a tremendous amount of forensic evidence that our investigators and our forensics team are working through.”

They are working to learn the motive. Neighbors told WJZ, Brown was paranoid and delusional and becoming increasingly unhinged, believing his neighbors were spying on him.

“This is certainly an incident that produces more questions and answers in this moment,” said County Executive Johnny Olzewski. “And we know this is an investigation that is complex and takes some time.”

The investigation will tell officials what changes may be needed to prevent an incident like this going forward.

The chaos erupted in Woodlawn early Saturday morning, when Brown forced his way into his neighbor’s home in the 7500 block of Maury Road, where he stabbed and shot Ismael Quintanilla, 41, police said. As Sara Alacote, 37, ran from the home in an attempt to escape, Brown chased her outside, shooting her several times and killing her, police said.

When two neighbors emerged from their home to help, Brown shot both of them, police said. Sagar Ghimire, 24, was killed. The other victim is recovering from his injuries.

First responders arrived on the scene around 6:41 a.m. for a report of a fire and shooting.

Fire Chief Joanne R. Rund said when firefighters arrived Brown’s townhome was fully engulfed in flames and by 7:14 a.m. the home had collapsed. They believed it to be a gas-fueled fire and notified Baltimore Gas & Electric and created a perimeter around the fire. The fire spread to nearby homes and wasn’t completely under control until just after noon.

While all of this was happening, police were also on scene responding to calls about a shooting and possible explosion.

The first county officer arrived on scene at 6:44 a.m. and encountered Brown. He told him to drop his gun numerous times, but Brown did not comply. That’s when the officer shot at Brown. Arriving officers, then too fired at Brown until they could take him into custody. Brown was pronounced dead as he was being transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials said officers had numerous interactions with the gunman, including the county’s mobile crisis team.

Between Aug. 2008 and April. 2021, there were three peace orders filed by residents against Brown surrounding his behavior. Police also said the shooter had two guns legally registered to him, but one was seized by Baltimore City Police in 2010. The other handgun was in his possession and that’s the weapon police believe he used in the shooting Saturday.

Police will continue to investigate Brown’s background and are looking for camera footage of his interactions with police.