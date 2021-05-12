BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Monday, most businesses in Baltimore City will no longer have to worry about capacity limits.

However, there are some exceptions. Mayor Brandon Scott said places like social clubs and convention halls will be capped at 50% capacity. Baltimore City was the last jurisdiction in the area to make this change.

Events like the AFRAM festival and the Fourth of July fireworks are still canceled.

“We all want to make sure that we get back to a point where we are having these big festivals and events but right now, that would not be in the best interest of public health which has to come before money,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The Maryland National Guard administered vaccines in a South Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the CDC giving the green light for kids 12-15 to get the Pfizer shot, Howard County put out a tweet that said “all 12+ can walk up to the mass vax site at the mall in Columbia” to get their shot.

In the City, the Health Department has only been administering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Health Commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the department will be working with partners like local pharmacies to provide doses for the younger age group.

More than 2.4 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated, but that leaves about 3.6 million people who aren’t covered. That’s why doctors are counting on trusted voices like pastors, to encourage others.

“Why should I be apprehensive about something I prayed for,” asked Pastor Amin Flowers. “We have to look at this, we prayed that God would eliminate this plague and God answered our prayers with the answer of vaccination.”