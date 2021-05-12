BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that the Department of Recreation and Parks will open city pools for the 2021 swim season on Memorial Day weekend.
The swim season will run from May 29 through September 6. Mayor Scott said that 14 city pools will open, including four park pools, seve community pools, and three indoor pool and aquatic centers.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Release Video Of Two People Of Interest In Efraim Gordon's Murder
To kick of the season, the city will be hosting the annual Big Splash on May 29 at Roosevelt Park Pool at 11 a.m. For preregistration, residents can visit https://bcrp.baltimorecity.gov/. Walk up registration is also permitted. ‘
Pool operations will be Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pools will divided into 90 minute sessions allowing for a 30 minute cleaning period.READ MORE: Middle River Garage, Apartment Damaged In Fire
This comes following the announcement to relax some more restrictions in the city beginning Monday, May 17.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Will Lift Capacity Restrictions At Establishments Monday With Some Exceptions