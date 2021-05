WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Online fundraisers for victims of the explosion and shooting Saturday in Woodlawn have now raised more than $40,000 combined. The money will help the surviving 17-year-old son of Sara Alacote and Ismael Quintanilla.

It will also go toward the funeral expenses for Sagar Ghimire and medical expenses for Shyam Adhikari, who was injured in the attack.

A makeshift memorial of candles and flowers sits outside the scene of the tragedy. Investigators said early Saturday morning, Everton Brown, 56, caused an explosion at his home then ambushed Alacote and Quintanilla inside their townhouse. Police said he then targeted Ghimire who came outside during the commotion.