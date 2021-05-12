WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Online fundraisers for victims of the explosion and shooting Saturday in Woodlawn have now raised more than $40,000 combined.
The money will help the surviving 17-year-old son of Sara Alacote and Ismael Quintanilla.
It will also go toward the funeral expenses for Sagar Ghimire and medical expenses for Shyam Adhikari, who was injured in the attack.
A makeshift memorial of candles and flowers sits outside the scene of the tragedy. Investigators said early Saturday morning, Everton Brown, 56, caused an explosion at his home then ambushed Alacote and Quintanilla inside their townhouse. Police said he then targeted Ghimire who came outside during the commotion.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said Brown likely suffered from a mental illness and officers were looking at interactions with him over the past 30 years.
Police issued a new statement Wednesday on the status of the investigation:
“Internally, resources have been pulled together to focus on this case. At this hour, we continue to go through calls for service in an effort to understand exactly how each call was handled and the outcome of those calls. We know our mobile crisis team had contact with the shooter, which is also an area where our attention is focused. Overall, we are further ahead than we were a few days ago but we still have a great deal of ground to cover. We continue to ask for the public’s patience as we pursue the facts in this case.”
Neighbors said he was paranoid and frequently harassed and threatened them. He had multiple peace orders filed against him, including an active order – filed just three days before the attack – that Brown was appealing.
Brown also filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the FBI demanding records of their surveillance. A judge dismissed it.
Police shot and killed Brown, who was the legal owner of two handguns. Police said one of them was believed to have been used in the homicides.