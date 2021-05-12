BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that the city will lift more covid-19 restrictions starting Monday, May 17 at 6 a.m.
Capacity restrictions will be lifted for all establishments with exception of three categories which are limited to 50% capacity: convention and banquet facilities including the Convention Center; community halls and social clubs; and indoor venues, including venues with live music or performances, movies or sporting events.READ MORE: Former Maryland State Government Official Sentenced To Eight Years In Federal Prison For Distribution Of Child Pornography
Capacity restrictions on gatherings at outdoor venues will also be lifted with this order.READ MORE: Trump Administration Officials To Testify On Jan. 6 Riot
While patrons must still be seated if they remove their masks indoors at restaurants, standing room will be allowed outdoors at restaurants in the city.
You can watch the press conference live on WJZ.com.MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Assault On Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick On Jan. 6 To Remain Behind Bars
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.