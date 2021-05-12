BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released surveillance video of two people of interest in the murder of Efraim Gordon.

Gordon, who was visiting from Israel, was gunned down in the early morning hours of May 3 on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home in the 3700 block of Ford’s Lane. He later died at an area hospital.

City leaders hosted a crime walk with Gordon’s family Tuesday.

Officials promised the family change.

“We are just broken and shattered in every kind of way from this” said Sara Marshall, Gordon’s cousin.

Marshall said her 31-year-old cousin took his first flight to America for a family wedding and one week later she said he is now leaving in a coffin.

“He was the kindest soul that I ever met in my life. We don’t have any answers, we don’t know what the motive was or what really happened that night but what we do know is we want justice” said Marshall.

His sister spoke with Israel National News.

“Nothing was stolen. He had his watch, his passport, his ID, his bag of money,” said the victim’s sister, Ella Gordon.

Police are looking for information in the case and released the video of these two people.

There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Homicide Detectives needs your help identifying these two persons of interest in connection with the murder of Mr. Ephraim Gordon. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7-LockUp pic.twitter.com/yRhVDEsGcv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 12, 2021

“The police department has been very thorough in having detectives combing through every piece of evidence and that’s what’s key to solving crimes” said Councilmember Yitzy Schleifer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now