BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Colonial Pipeline restarted at 5 p.m. but that didn’t stop some panic buying in Baltimore, despite Maryland officials asking residents not to hoard gas.

The tanks dried up at the Exxon on York Road and Bosley Avenue early Wednesday afternoon. The owner here said it could take days for the tankers to return as officials urge people not to panic or hoard gas.

At the BP on the corner of Orleans and Low streets, prices are getting high.

“What am I gonna do? I have to get gas. For people who are struggling, it makes matters worse. It definitely adds up,” said a man named Chris.

“I started ignoring it. I don’t even look at the prices anymore. I say, ‘Put $20 on whatever it is,’ and however long that lasts, that’s how long we driving,” said another man named Jerome.

“I don’t think nobody wants to be caught in a line,” Jerome said.

Officials said shortages are driven solely by panic buying, not supply issues. Hackers breached Colonial Pipeline’s computer system so the company was forced to shut it down, cutting off a major source of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel to several states. The pipeline sends oil from Houston, Texas, to Linden, N.J. near New York.

In a statement, Colonial Pipeline announced it restarted operations at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal. As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements. This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support. We will continue to provide updates as restart efforts progress.”

“In the south, they’re getting hit hard. They have no choice,” Chris said.

“Down south, I saw it. But, I wasn’t expecting this to be out today,” said motorist Renee Marshall as she was searching for gas in Towson.

But state officials urge Marylanders not to panic. Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates fuel, said two barges arrived at the Port of Baltimore Tuesday.

“So, we’re fortunate in Maryland to be much better off than these Southeastern states, where unfortunately, there’s just unnecessary panic going on and it results in making the problem worse,” he said.

Gov. Larry Hogan assured Marylanders Wednesday that the state is taking action to make sure the fuel supply remains in the state, but asked residents not to hoard gas.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the governor said his office is continuing to monitor the situation closely and urged all Marylanders to remain calm.

“While I know that there’s a great deal of anxiety and concern, I want the people in Maryland to know that our supply chain is still working,” Hogan said. “There is certainly no need for panic buying. In fact, that would make the situation worse.”

Hogan also authorized the Maryland Department of Transportation to take emergency measures in response to the Colonial Pipeline hack on Wednesday.

“The emergency actions that we are taking will provide the state the flexibility it needs to address any disruption in fuel supply,” Hogan said. “It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working – albeit more slowly than usual – and there is no need for panic buying. While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response.”

Experts say to expect elevated prices to continue until Colonial Pipeline is back online, which they say will happen by the weekend.

But motorists like Marshall are still anxious.

“It blows my mind because I’m always on E, so I may have to go home and switch cars,” she said.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now