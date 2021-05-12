ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan assured Marylanders Wednesday that the state is taking action to make sure the fuel supply remains in the state.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the governor said his office is continuing to monitor the situation closely and urged all Marylanders to remain calm.

“While I know that there’s a great deal of anxiety and concern, I want the people in Maryland to know that our supply chain is still working,” Hogan said. “There is certainly no need for panic buying. In fact, that would make the situation worse.”

Hogan also authorized the Maryland Department of Transportation to take emergency measures in response to the Colonial Pipeline hack on Wednesday.

“The emergency actions that we are taking will provide the state the flexibility it needs to address any disruption in fuel supply,” said Governor Hogan. “It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working—albeit more slowly than usual—and there is no need for panic buying. While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response.”

But despite their pleas, there are reports that some gas stations are out of gas, like the Marathon gas station at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane.

To ensure the continuance of fuel supply throughout the state and with the governor’s designation of authority, Maryland Department of Transportation’s Secretary Greg Slater issued emergency waivers of weight restrictions and hours-of-service requirements for Maryland motor carriers; staying consistent with the federal regional emergency declaration.

Officials said that flexibility is key to relieving supply pressures throughout the state, and will help address transit issues as additional supplies are brought in from out of state.

Operators of the pipeline believe that the disruption will short-term, but Governor Hogan said that the state is prepared for all scenarios.

