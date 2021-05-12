ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the members of the workgroup he formed last month to address the rise in crimes against Asian Americans. One of the members of the Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup is his daughter.

Former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, the group’s chairman, and Hogan met with members virtually Wednesday to thank them for agreeing to serve on the panel.

“We continue to see violent and unprovoked attacks on Asians in Maryland and all across the country,” Hogan said. “This workgroup is composed of experts and advocates across various disciplines who will be tasked with developing recommendations, strategies, and additional actions that can be taken to address this rise in anti-Asian activity. With Rob Hur’s leadership, I am confident that this workgroup will act with both the urgency and the thoughtfulness that the moment demands.”

Hur said he was grateful Hogan, whose wife and daughters are Korean-Americans, is addressing the issue.

“No one, including Asian Americans, should have to fear threats based on their physical appearance,” Hur said.

The other members of the group are:

Daniel S. Baeq, pastor of Bethel Korean Presbyterian Church; Leticia Barr, a computer science teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools; Howard County Police Officer Stella T. Dieu, a member of the Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup; Eugenia Henry, founder and president of H2O Clinical, LLC, a company that performs data management and statistics for clinical trials; Capt. Jeffrey Kloiber, the Maryland State Police’s commander of the Criminal Intelligence Section and the deputy director of the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center; Chan Park, who cofounded the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center; Lien Cu-Ritzer, president of the Ritz Construction, Inc.; Jaymi Sterling, Hogan’s daughter who is also an assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County; Chiling Tong, president of the National Asian & Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship; Marcus L. Wang, cofounder, president, and general manager of the Baltimore-based ZytoGen Global Genetics Institute; and Janelle Wong, professor at the University of Maryland, College Park, and faculty member in the Asian American Studies Program.

The group’s first meeting comes a week after two elderly Asian-American women were attacked in their Baltimore liquor store. Hogan expressed his outrage at the attack.